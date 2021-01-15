Sony PS5 restock today was another disaster

Yesterday, Sony Rewards starting advertising a PlayStation 5 restock, which of course piqued the interest of a lot of folks who are trying to secure one of those consoles. Those consoles went in stock just a short time ago, and it seems that the situation quickly turned into another restock disaster for a lot of people, with consoles selling out in the blink of an eye as people struggled to even add a PlayStation 5 to their carts.

Of course, this is what we expect by now – every time the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X go back in stock anywhere, there’s always a mad dash as people try to secure a console before they sell out. This PlayStation Rewards restock had some positive things going for it, as Sony put an alert on the PlayStation 5 listing that said buyers would only be allowed a single console, and that if they tried to place an order for more than one console, their entire order would be cancelled.

🚨 A very limited batch of PlayStation 5 consoles are now available https://t.co/mO0yx9lw14 🚨 * Limit 1 per member, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/n6ToYjOTKY — Sony Rewards (@SonyRewards) January 15, 2021

That’s something you love to see as no one wants to contend with someone who’s buying multiple consoles for the purposes of reselling them, but there were some complications with the Sony Rewards restock as well. Not only did stock seem severely limited – something that Sony itself mentioned in the tweet announcing this restock – but since these PlayStation 5 consoles were being sold through PlayStation Rewards, people had to purchase them with rewards points instead of actual money.

The PlayStation 5 (with an extra DualSense controller) runs 56,998 reward points, and it’s safe to assume that most people looking to buy a console don’t have that kind of balance saved up. Those without the required number of reward points had the option of buying those points with cash (at a rate of one cent per point), but of course, that added another step to a process that needed to be done as quickly as possible.

In short, there are a lot of upset people replying to Sony’s tweet about the PlayStation Rewards restock, but that seems to be par for the course these days, as restocks like this are bound disappoint basically everyone who didn’t get a console. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more on future restocks, and we’ll let you know when we catch wind of them.