Sony details fix for PlayStation 5 downloading issue

Following yesterday’s release in Europe, Sony has officially completed rolling out the PlayStation 5 to all of its launch regions. Over the course of the next several weeks, there will be a lot of people setting up a new console, but it seems that some are already running into issues. Today, Sony has detailed a fix for one of those issues, and if you’re having problems downloading games, you’ll definitely want to check it out.

On Twitter, Sony says that those experiencing issues downloading games with “Queued for Download” or “View Details” messages on PS5 should first make sure their system software is updated to the latest version. If that’s the case, those users are then instructed to restart their PS5s in Safe Mode and rebuild the database to fix the problem.

If you’ve experienced issues downloading games with “Queued for Download” or “View Details” messages on PS5, please update the system software to the latest version, start your PS5 in safe mode then rebuild the database. See "PS5:safe mode options" at https://t.co/BfgPSMafxd. pic.twitter.com/Vq7m0dXA23 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) November 19, 2020

Launching into Safe Mode is a fairly straightforward process, as detailed in the PlayStation support site article linked in that tweet. To start, you’ll need to turn off the console by pressing the power button. Once the console has turned off completely (the power indicator will blink for a few moments before this happens), you’ll want to power on the console again but this time hold the power button and don’t release it until you hear a second beep.

The first beep will happen as soon as you press the power button, while the second beep will follow seven seconds later. After you’ve released the power button following the second beep, connect your controller to the PS5 with its USB cable and press the PS button on it. The process of starting the PS5 in Safe Mode is exactly the same as the process on PS4, so those who have had to boot into Safe Mode on PS4 should already know what they’re doing here.

From here, all you need to do is select the “Rebuild Database” option from the menu that you see in Safe Mode and the download issue should be fixed. Of course, that’s just one of the issues new PS5 owners are experiencing at the moment, as evidenced by the many replies Sony has received to its tweet about the download issue, so hopefully more fixes come down the pipeline soon.