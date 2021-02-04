Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set confirmed – here’s where the idea came from

Following the release of several Super Mario sets, LEGO has announced that Mario’s chief competitor throughout the 1990s will be getting a LEGO set of his own. Today LEGO confirmed that a Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set is in the works, but this new set didn’t get its start because of some grand team up between LEGO and Sega. Instead, the idea for a Sonic-themed set was first pitched by LEGO and Sonic fan Viv Grannell from the UK through the LEGO Ideas website.

Viv’s submission is based on Sonic Mania‘s version of Green Hill Zone. The set includes a couple of Eggman’s Hard Boiled Heavies, loop-de-loop and ramp set pieces, a Moto Bug badnik, and a Sonic the Hedgehog minifig. The centerpiece of the set is definitely the giant Death Egg Robot, which is the Act 2 boss of Green Hill Zone in Sonic Mania.

Now that LEGO has selected this Sonic set for production, it’ll take it into the product development phase while working alongside Sega – which means that the finished set may not look exactly the same as it does in the concept image above. Once the design has been finalized, the set will be available worldwide, but we don’t have an expected date for that. We also don’t have an expected price for this set, but given that it’s at least somewhat intricate, it’ll probably cost a decent chunk of change.

Of course, the timing of this announcement likely has something to do with Sonic‘s 30th anniversary, which is coming up in June. While Sonic‘s 30th anniversary celebration comprises various product crossovers like this new LEGO set, Sega has confirmed that it will also include new games, none of which have been revealed yet.

It’s worth pointing out that Sonic Mania was announced as part of Sonic’s 25th Anniversary, so perhaps we’re heading toward the announcement of Sonic Mania 2 this summer? Time will tell, but while we wait for Sega to reveal the games it has lined up for Sonic’s 30th, we’ll keep an eye out for more details about this LEGO set.