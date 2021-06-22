Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in Minecraft with new DLC

2021 marks Sonic the Hedgehog‘s 30th anniversary and Sega is celebrating it in a bunch of different ways. Not only is Sega releasing Sonic Colors: Ultimate, but it’s also partnered with a bunch of other companies to launch new Sonic merchandise and bring Sonic to other games. One of those games is Minecraft, which is getting new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed DLC today.

This Sonic the Hedgehog DLC might be a little different than what you’d expect out of Minecraft DLC. Rather than being a set of skins or a texture pack, the Sonic the Hedgehog DLC actually gives Minecraft an endless 3D runner featuring Sonic the Hedgehog‘s cast of characters and stages.

The official trailer for the DLC, which you can see above, shows us the DLC in action. Much of the trailer takes place in a stage themed around Green Hill Zone, but we also catch glimpses of Chemical Plant Zone and Sky Sanctuary Zone. There are several familiar Sonic enemies sprinkled throughout those stages, as well as Sonic‘s iconic rings.

It also seems that the Chao from the Sonic Adventure games are joining us for this DLC, but to what extent they’ll be featured is unknown. Mojang says that there will be a two-week server-hub takeover centered around this new DLC and that it’ll feature “mini-games and a few festive surprises.” More details about that server takeover will be published to the official Minecraft Twitter account in the future.

All in all, it seems like a solid DLC offering for Sonic the Hedgehog fans who also happen to play Minecraft. The Sonic x Minecraft DLC can be found in the Minecraft Marketplace beginning today.