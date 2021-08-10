Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teaser reveals Idris Elba’s role in the movie’s sequel

Idris Elba has dropped a teaser for the upcoming film Sonic Movie 2, a teaser that was boosted and therefore confirmed by the official Sonic the Hedgehog account. The image features a familiar gloved fist with spikes for knuckles, as well as a red furry arm that fans will immediately recognize.

It seems Idris Elba will voice the character Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic Movie 2 sequel. The same image and message was shared on the actor’s Instagram account. The image confirms a leak from months ago claiming Knuckles will have a big role in the sequel.

Based on past details about future Sonic movie plans, Knuckles will likely be one of multiple popular characters from the game to get prominent roles in the sequel. Knuckles’ lore is well established in the Sonic universe, but it’s impossible to say what to expect from him in the next movie.

Knuckles can be a friend of Sonic’s, but at other times he is a foe — and we don’t yet know which version of him will make an appearance in the movie. The character’s primary role is protecting the Master Emerald, the fictional universe’s gemstone controlling the Chaos Emeralds.

Assuming there aren’t any delays or other unforeseen changes, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie will get a theatrical release on April 8, 2022. Given the lengthy time span between then and now, it is possible the date will end up changing at some before then, however.