Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer shows a bunch of big changes

While the 3D Sonic games throughout the years have been very hit-or-miss, Sonic Colors for the Wii was one of the better-received titles in the series, making it a good candidate for a modern update. That’s exactly what it’s getting later this year in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which is being released for Sonic the Hedgehog‘s 30th anniversary. Sega has released a new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate in which the company shows us what’s new in this enhanced version.

The trailer clocks in at just under two minutes long and is very to-the-point. Right at the start, we’re reminded that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will run at 60 frames per second with improved lighting and graphics along with support for 4K resolution. A side-by-side comparison between the original game and Sonic Colors: Ultimate says a lot despite its brevity, but it isn’t long before the trailer is off to talking about a new mode called Rival Rush.

In Rival Rush, players will race through stages against Metal Sonic to unlock various items. Players will also be able to earn Park Tokens and spend them on new cosmetic items for Sonic, including boosts, auras, shoes, and gloves. The trailer shows off some of these cosmetics, even showing us a set of gloves and shoes that sport the distinctive black and white grid that graced Sega Genesis game cases in the console’s early days.

The trailer also confirms that there will be a new type of power-up called the Jade Ghost, which will allow Sonic to fly and pass through walls. Players can also find Tails Saves hidden in stages that seem to act as checkpoints, while finding a 100 count ring will grant players invincibility for a limited time.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will also have customizable controls and remastered music, so it sounds like a fairly fleshed-out remaster. Sega suggests that this is just the first spotlight trailer it’ll release for Sonic Colors: Ultimate, so we’ll keep an eye out for more of them. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is launching on September 7th for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store.