Snowpiercer TV show gets early renewal ahead of season three premiere

TNT has renewed its television adaptation of Snowpiercer for a fourth season. The renewal comes ahead of the third season in the series, which tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world covered in ice and a small group of survivors who live in a train circling the globe. The show’s third season has just wrapped up production.

Snowpiercer has its origins in the “Le Transperceneige,” a French graphic novel published in the early 1980s. The novel was turned into a feature film in 2013 starring Chris Evans. The latest evolution in the disturbing dystopian climate story is Snowpiercer the television series, which comes from TNT.

The first two seasons of the show are available now, with Deadline reporting that production on the third season is wrapping up. At the same time the third season production was finishing up, the network announced that it will bring the show back for a fourth season, making this a very early renewal for the series.

Snowpiercer the series is produced by Tomorrow Studios, and it happens to be Turner’s only continuing scripted show currently on TV, which may explain the early renewal. The series premiered in early 2020 following a long, difficult development period. The team managed to wrap up production on the second season before lockdowns impacted television production last year.

The second season premiered in January 2021; viewers can stream the series now through the network’s app. In a statement, the network described Snowpiercer as a major success for the company. Fans have had largely favorable reviews about the show, which covers the same struggles and class warfare fans saw in the 2013 movie.