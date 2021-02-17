Snow blowers recalled over defect that puts users at risk of amputation

A significant part of the US is currently covered in snow, which means many consumers are dusting off their snow blowers or purchasing one for the first time. If you’re counted among those people, you should check out the US Consumer Product Safety Commission to make sure you don’t have one of the recently recalled units, which potentially have a dangerous defect.

The US CPSC has highlighted a recall covering around 6,700 of the 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers that are sold in the US at Ace Hardware, Home Depot, and the company’s authorized dealers. The recalled snow blower has the model number 37802.

The issue, according to the company, involves a possible defect that results in the auger (the spinning blades component) continuing to operate when the control lever is released. This is a safety concern because, for example, the operator could slip on ice while using the machine and end up severely injured by the auger.

Toro is dealing with this issue by repairing the recalled units through its authorized dealers. This repair will be free, as expected; owners can find their nearest dealer using Toro’s online tool or by calling the company.

Toro notes that if you own one of these recalled snow blowers, you should stop using it until it has been repaired. Though the company received a few reports about the auger failing to disengage, it hasn’t received any reports of injuries related to the issue.