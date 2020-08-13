SNK NEOGEO MVSX recreates the arcade experience in full size

We’ve seen quite a number of retro recreations of beloved consoles from decades past but, with the exception of the rather unique Atari VCS, most of them aimed for miniature replicas of the original. There are benefits to such smaller forms, especially in saving space, but it’s not easy to recreate the same gaming experience when it comes to retro arcade cabinets. No one knows this better than SNK because of the NEOGEO Mini which is probably why it’s taking a second stab at it with the almost full-sized NEOGEO MVSX “desktop” home arcade.

If the NEOGEO Mini, which kept the basic shape of an arcade machine, could sit on the palm of your hand, you’ll definitely need a desk for the SNK NEOGEO MVSX. Not only does it boast of a 17-inch 1280×1024 LCD screen, it is even wide enough to fit two sets of controls, allowing two people to play simultaneously just like the old days. At 15 inches wide, though, it’s probably going to be a bit cramped.

It isn’t just the size of the device itself that SNK is boasting of. The box contains 50 titles, including collected games from the King of Fighters, Metal Slug, and Samurai Showdown franchises, just to name a few. It supports both MVS and AES modes so you can take your pick whether to play them arcade-style or home-style. And despite the higher resolution screen, SNK promises its pixel to pixel scaling and scan line support will make the look right at home while still looking like they did ages ago.

And if you really want to go all out on reliving the arcade experience, there’s also a standalone MVS-style base you can prop the NEOGEO MVSX on, raising it 32 inches higher. There is even a coin slot panel that is purely decorative, or at least it seems that way.

The SNK NEOGEO MVSX won’t be shipping in the US until November but you can pre-order one starting sometime in September. The MVSX itself will $449.99 while the additional base can be purchased separately for $99.99. Fortunately, there’s also a bundle that includes both for a reduced total price of $499.99.