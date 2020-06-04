Slay the Spire is coming to iOS

Deck-building roguelike Slay the Spire has built itself a wide audience since launching on PC in early 2019. Throughout the past year and a half, Slay the Spire has spread to multiple platforms – specifically Xbox One, Switch, and PlayStation 4 – but it looks like developer Mega Crit Games isn’t done porting the game just yet. The studio has announced that Slay the Spire will be heading to iOS later this month, though details on exactly when are still unknown.

Mega Crit announced the iOS port in a short and sweet update to Slay the Spire‘s events page on Steam. While Mega Crit hasn’t given us a specific release date yet, it suggests that one will be revealed during Guerrilla Collective, an online digital games festival, on June 6th.

For now, the mobile release of Slay the Spire only encompasses the iOS version. The good news is that an Android version is in development, but the bad news is that we don’t have a time frame for its release.

“The Android version is still in the works but we’re not quite ready to talk about release yet,” Mega Crit said. “As we know a large part of our community are excited to play Slay the Spire on mobile we took the decision to launch the iOS version first.”

The iOS version will run $9.99, which is significantly cheaper than the $24.99 the game demands on Steam. Mega Crit suggests that the iOS version will be up-to-date with the PC version, writing it’s the “complete, spire-climbing experience you have already enjoyed on PC.” We’ll let you know when the company announces a release date for the iOS version, so stay tuned for that.