Skywatchers still have a chance to check out the Orionid meteor shower

Skywatchers may have missed the peak of the Orionid meteor shower, which occurred in the predawn hours last Wednesday. However, there is still a chance to see a few meteors in the sky. The Orionid meteor shower continues through November 7.

No telescopes or binoculars are needed to view the meteor shower. All sky watchers need is a spot away from city lights. With the moon in the waxing crescent phase, viewing of the meteor shower is much easier. Meteors don’t have to compete with the bright light from a full moon.

Orionid meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Orion but can be seen anywhere in the sky. Those who miss the Orionid shower altogether will have another chance to see some meteors light up the night sky. In November, the Leonids meteor shower kicks off, and in December, the Germinids.

While you still have an opportunity to view the Orionid meteor shower, there will be fewer meteors than at its peak. At the height of the shower, a meteor every few minutes was expected. While a meteor every few minutes is a lot, the Orionids are considered a medium strength shower that could deliver high-strength activity on occasion.

One of the most exciting things about the Orionids is that it’s caused by debris left over from Halley’s Comet. That is perhaps the most famous comet of all zipping through our solar system once every 75 years. The name Orionid comes from the fact that the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Orion. At its peak, the best view was from the Southwestern and South-central portion of the US. November 7 will be here before you know it, so anyone wanting to see the meteor shower should plan accordingly.