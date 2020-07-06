Shadow Warrior 3 announced with gameplay reveal right around the corner

It seems that fans of the Shadow Warrior series have a big weekend ahead of them. Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog have officially announced Shadow Warrior 3, debuting a new teaser trailer alongside the announcement. While the teaser trailer doesn’t show us any gameplay, we won’t have to wait long before we see that either.

Gameplay for Shadow Warrior 3 will be shown during Devolver Direct 2020 on July 11th. Devolver Direct is Devolver Digital’s all-online replacement for what should have been its E3 2020 presentation, so if you’re a fan of the publisher’s strange and often unsettling press conferences, you’ll probably want to tune into this show on the 11th.

“Shadow Warrior 3 finds Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embarking on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison,” Devolver’s announcement reads today. “Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to tear down the encroaching Shadowlands.”

In 2013, Flying Wild Hog picked up the reins to the Shadow Warrior series by remaking the original game, which was created in 1997 by 3D Realms. After the success of the remake, Flying Wild Hog made a brand new sequel called Shadow Warrior 2, and now the company will be continuing its tenure with the series by making Shadow Warrior 3.

There’s no real information about the game yet, but more will be revealed during Devolver Direct 2020, which kicks off at 12 PM PDT on July 11th over on Twitch Gaming. Devolver also says that we’ll see previews and interviews about Shadow Warrior 3 in the week following Devolver Direct 2020, so it sounds like Shadow Warrior fans have a lot to look forward to.