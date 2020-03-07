Several Samsung smartphones added to Netflix’s HDR support list

Netflix added a bunch of Samsung devices to its HDR support list last week, including the South Korea company’s latest and greatest models. These phones are all compatible with Netflix’s Ultra HD plan, which offers videos in 4K HDR with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. In addition to the Samsung Galaxy phones it added, a couple of Xiaomi, Sony, and TCL models have also been added to the list.

Netflix maintains a list of devices on its website that are able to play its videos in HDR quality, assuming the customer has the Ultra HD plan and not one of the cheaper options. As of now, the company now lists the following devices as compatible with its HDR playback, including unreleased TCL and Sony models and the anticipated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

– Samsung Galaxy Fold

– Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

– Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

– Samsung Galaxy S20

– Samsung Galaxy S20+

– Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

– Sony Xperia 1 II

– TCL 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi 10

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

In addition, and as spied by Android Police, Netflix has also added a long list of devices that are HD-compatible, meaning they can be used to playback Netflix videos in high-definition quality. The additions include mostly new smartphones (all of them Samsung models), as well as six Samsung tablet models, four MediaTek chipsets, one Qualcomm chipset, and one Samsung chipset.

It’s important to note that the features you get from Netflix vary based on which plan you subscribe to. For example, Netflix’s cheapest $8.99/month “Basic” plan only offers Standard Definition video quality with a limit of watching content on one screen at a time. You’ll need to upgrade to at least the “Standard” plan at $12.99/month for access to 1080p Full HD streaming resolution. Only the $15.99/month “Premium” plan offers Ultra HD 4K and HDR video quality, however.

The newly added devices with HD support are: