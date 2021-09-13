Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earbuds offer ANC at a lower price

Sennheiser has introduced a more affordable pair of true wireless earbuds that feature Active Noise Cancellation. The newly unveiled Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds pack a number of features that’ll meet the needs of most users, including the promise of high-fidelity and deep bass, among other things. The model is also offered in two classy color options.

The new CX Plus true wireless earbuds are a bit more expensive than the CX model at $179.95 USD versus $129.95 USD. However, unlike the CX model’s passive noise cancellation, the CX Plus sport active noise cancellation for proactively filtering out unwanted ambient sounds. The CX Plus also features passive noise isolation.

That aside, the CX Plus earbuds also sport an IPX4 splash-resistance build, dual microphones in each earbud for calls and voice assistants, and Smart Pause that automatically pauses audio when one of the earbuds are removed. As with other models with similar features, the audio will automatically resume playing when the earbud is put back in the user’s ear.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, aptX, aptX Adaptive, SBC, and AAC support. The earbuds are paired with a companion app to manage connections and personalize the audio playback. This app includes, among other things, a ‘Bass Boost’ preset for those times you want to hear the music thump.

The Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earbuds are available in white and black colors. According to the company, the earbuds combined with the charging case offer 24 hours of playback. The model will be available to purchase for $179.95 USD starting on September 28.