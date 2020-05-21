Sea of Thieves finally has a Steam release date and it’s good news

Earlier this year, Microsoft and Rare made a pretty big announcement, confirming that Sea of Thieves will be coming to Steam. Microsoft has long committed to bringing its first-party Xbox games to PC, but it’s only been recently that we’ve seen the company bring its big-name titles to digital storefronts outside of the Microsoft Store. Today, after leaving us hanging for several weeks, Microsoft finally told us when Sea of Thieves will be launching on Steam.

The date to mark on your calendars is June 3rd, 2020 – just under two weeks from today. This is a big move for Sea of Thieves, because launching on Steam will broaden the PC audience for the game significantly. Though PC players have had access to the game since it came out a couple of years ago, there are many PC gamers who only get their games through Steam and nowhere else, so putting Sea of Thieves on the platform will immediately put it in front of a lot more eyes.

According to Microsoft in its announcement today, Sea of Thieves has already pulled in 10 million players since launching in 2018. It’ll be interesting to see if that number grows by any significant amount once the game launches on Steam next month.

When it does arrive on Steam, it’ll cost $39.99. As revealed in April, the Steam version will support cross-play, so if you have friends who are playing on Xbox One or on a PC copy they obtained from the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass, you should be able to group up with them and sail the seas together.

To go along with today’s announcement, Microsoft also put together a new trailer for Sea of Thieves, which you can see embedded above. Microsoft says that the trailer gives us a quick run down of the game’s “most unique and awe-inspiring moments,” so if you’re new to Sea of Thieves and want to know what all the hubbub is about, that might be a good place to start.