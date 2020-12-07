Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition dated for January

Earlier this year, a 10-year-old game based on a comic book that launched alongside a movie of the same name (also based on that comic book) suddenly found itself thrust back into the spotlight once more. That game was Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game, a side-scrolling beat-em-up developed by Ubisoft Montreal that originally launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 way back in 2010.

Both versions of the game were delisted from the Xbox and PlayStation stores at the end of 2014, but with the 10th anniversary of this game arriving this year, fans started putting the pressure on Ubisoft to re-release the game so a new generation of gamers could experience it. Ubisoft granted those wishes – somewhat, at least – announcing Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition.

That reveal came without the announcement of a release date, but today, we finally learned when Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition will be arriving. The game will be releasing on January 14th, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and PC.

As the “Complete Edition” moniker suggests, the game will feature all of the originally-released DLC, which includes Wallace Wells and Knives Chau as playable characters. Aside from that, we probably shouldn’t expect any major changes from the game as it existed in 2010, but I seem to remember it being a perfectly good beat-em-up, so perhaps a Complete Edition re-release doesn’t actually need much in the way of new content.

Ubisoft hasn’t revealed how much the Complete Edition will cost, but we’re hoping it won’t be too much. We’ll let you know if pricing is revealed ahead of release, but otherwise, look for the Complete Edition to launch on January 14th.