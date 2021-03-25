Scott Pilgrim vs The World Dolby Cinema cut hits theaters next month

Hit 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs The World will be returning to theaters — sort of. The movie’s co-writer and director Edgar Wright announced that fans will be able to experience the movie again at Dolby Cinema locations starting on April 30, giving them an enhanced experience thanks to tech like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World is a romantic action/comedy movie based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. The movie has proven to be a cult classic, telling the story of Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) in a competition for a record deal and his battle against love interest Ramona’s seven evil exes.

Sex Bob-Omb and the Seven Evil Exes back on the big screen? You’d better believe it💥Get tickets now and see #ScottPilgrim exclusively in a new @DolbyCinema version starting April 30: https://t.co/Jiy4OoY6vQ https://t.co/i5xIqyxLBc pic.twitter.com/Awn3aX77vL — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 24, 2021

According to Wright, the Dolby Cinema cut has been in the works for quite some time, though it still managed to be a fun surprise for fans. The Dolby Cinema release will take place on April 30 in North America, ‘looking and sounding better than ever,’ according to the writer and director.

What is Dolby Cinema? If you’re familiar with IMAX theaters, then you’ll have an idea of what Dolby Cinema is about. As with IMAX, Dolby’s theater experience is a premium one over typical cinema showings, competing with other premium offerings like Regal RPX and Cinemark XD with cutting-edge tech.

If you’re a Scott Pilgrim vs The World fan who misses watching movies at the theater, you can head over to the AMC website to search for the Dolby Cinema options in your city. The new movie cut is already listed on AMC’s website; the cost will depend on your local theater.