Scientists say there’s a good reason to only drink coffee after breakfast

Coffee, the massively popular beverage often consumed first thing in the morning, may be sabotaging your long-term health, at least according to a new study from the University of Bath. The risk comes from drinking coffee soon after you get up in the morning, with researchers warning that it would likely be better for your health to only drink coffee after you’ve eaten breakfast. The reason has to do with coffee’s surprising impact on blood sugar.

The new study was small with only 29 participants who were tasked with consuming coffee before breakfast after a disrupted night’s sleep, as well as a glucose drink after disrupted sleep in a different experiment. Likewise, the participants also drank the glucose drink after a regular night’s sleep in a third experiment.

The findings were favorable…except for those who often drink coffee upon rising. Though a single night of sleep wasn’t found to impact the body’s ability to process the sugar in their breakfast, that was only true if they didn’t drink coffee first. When the participants were tasked with drinking strong black coffee after a disrupted night’s sleep, blood tests revealed that their body had a reduced ability to process blood sugar.

Maintaining proper blood sugar levels is of vital importance for long-term health, ranking up there with blood pressure and other health metrics to predict one’s long-term health profile. The findings indicate that it may be better to first eat breakfast, then drink coffee later on if you’re still tired. As well, coffee’s impact on blood sugar processing should be considered when one decides what types of foods to eat.

