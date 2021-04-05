Scalpers are charging a ton for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but is anyone buying?

Last week, Nintendo removed Super Mario 3D All-Stars from the Switch eShop and confirmed that it would stop shipping new copies to retailers. At the time, we wondered if scalpers on sites like eBay would take the opportunity to inflate prices on copies they’d no doubt been holding, and it seems they’ve done exactly that. The question, however, is whether or not those scalpers are actually managing to sell these exorbitantly-priced copies of the game.

For now, at least, the answer seems to be “no,” but that sure isn’t stopping them from trying. If you search eBay for Super Mario 3D All-Stars right now, you’ll find a decent mix of copies that are priced fairly and others are priced far too high. There are multiple copies priced well above MSRP, with some climbing into the hundreds and others into the thousands. We even saw one listing priced at $25,000 – either a moonshot listing hoping to take advantage of some poor soul with more cash than eBay search skills, or a joke listing through or through.

While we don’t expect anyone to buy a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for $25,000 or anywhere near that amount, what about the listings that are priced at $100 or more? Are people buying those? It turns out they aren’t – while looking at the sold listings for Super Mario 3D All-Stars shows us listings from the beginning of January on, there are a few listings that have sold in the time since the game was delisted that have only fetched around $70 or less.

The question now is what happens in the future, when we’re further out from Super Mario 3D All-Stars‘ disappearance. There’s a decent chance that too many scalpers are sitting on too much stock for prices to go up in any significant sense. There’s also the distinct possibility that most people who wanted a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars bought it while it was available, leaving scalpers with fewer options to unload their stock.

We’ll see what happens as time marches on, but for now at least, it seems that there’s plenty of affordable stock for those who are still looking for a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. So, if you missed Super Mario 3D All-Stars the first time around, it looks like you’ve still got a chance to pick up a copy without breaking the bank.