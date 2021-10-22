Satechi’s latest USB-C adapter has a built-in M.2 SSD slot

Satechi today announced a new USB-C adapter, and it’s quite the doozy. Though its official name – the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter – might be a little boring, the actual adapter is anything but. As you’d expect, the USB-C adapter comes with a variety of ports, but it comes with something else we’re not really used to seeing on these types of products: An M.2 slot.

Yes, you can install an M.2 SATA SSD into this new USB-C adapter, giving you the option of taking M.2 storage on the go. That’s an appealing prospect for someone who needs consistent access to portable storage, and if you’re going to use a multiport adapter anyway, it definitely beats packing a thumb drive along with it.

In any case, Satechi says that the USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter features a 4K HDMI display output, USB-C PD charging, and two USB-A 3.0 ports in addition to the USB-C port that will connect to your device. The built-in M.2 slot offers up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, though sadly, the adapter doesn’t come with an actual M.2 drive – you’ll have to buy that separately.

Satechi says that the 4K HDMI output on the adapter supports a 60Hz refresh rate, while the USB-C PD charging port delivers up to 100W of power, though 15W of that are reserved for the hub itself. All in all, it sounds like a pretty solid accessory, especially if you can put that M.2 slot to use.

That extra functionality comes at a price, as Satechi’s USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter runs $89.99. The adapter is available today from Satechi’s website and Amazon in space gray and black.

