Satechi 2-in-1 USB-C wireless charger supports AirPods and Apple Watch

Satechi is back with a new version of the USB wireless charger it launched for AirPods early last year. The new version, which Satechi calls the USB-C Watch AirPods Charger, features a 2-in-1 design that is used to charge both the Apple Watch and the AirPods, depending on which direction you plug it into your MacBook or iPad.

As with the model released last year, the new USB-C Watch AirPods Charger is a small puck-like accessory that directly connects to the USB-C port on your laptop or iPad. The big difference this time around is that each side of the accessory is a charging pad.

When plugged in with the AirPods charging surface facing up, users can place their AirPods case directly on the dongle to wirelessly charge it. When the dongle is reversed to the opposite side is facing up, the Apple Watch can be directly placed on it to charge.

The new wireless charger is made from aluminum and has a design that pairs well with Apple devices. The device’s small size makes it highly portable, meaning it is one of the more convenient ways to recharge your accessories when away from the office without having to carry multiple cables and chargers.

Satechi says this is an Apple-exclusive accessory, so you’ll need to order it from Apple’s website if you want one. The device is available now for $49.95 USD.