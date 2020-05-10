San Diego Comic-Con 2020 digital event planned, but questions remain

In mid-April, it was officially announced that San Diego Comic-Con 2020 had been canceled over the coronavirus pandemic. As with many other big events planned for this year, the team decided to skip the event due to lockdown restrictions, an uncertain future, and the risks of people gathering together in large crowds. Here to replace the event will be an at-home show.

San Diego Comic-Con is a massive event that draws in more than 150,000 people every year. The international event is held in San Diego, California, as its name suggests, but that will change this year. Following news of its cancellation, the non-profit behind the convention has announced that they plan to hold a digital event that’ll be available to everyone.

Though this at-home event will obviously be lacking in the charm and buzz of the real-life convention, it’s important to look at the upsides in life and this is no different. The team points out that the digital event won’t have any lines, tickets, or other annoyances; you’ll be able to enjoy the event from your favorite recliner with your favorite snacks.

The convention was originally scheduled to take place on July 23; the festival’s producers haven’t revealed when the digital event will take place yet, but more details will arrive in the coming weeks. As expected, San Diego Comic-Con will return to its normal real-life practices starting in summer 2021.

According to Deadline, the team behind the convention said: