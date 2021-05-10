Samsung’s Exynos-powered laptops may arrive in late 2021

Another leak has surfaced claiming Samsung plans to unveil a version of its Exynos processor made for laptops — something that could, at least based on ‘industry sources,’ happen in the second half of 2021. Assuming Samsung does make such an announcement, this would mark the first time the company launched Windows laptops powered by its own chips.

The new claim comes from The Korea Economic Daily, which reports on behalf of unnamed industry sources that Samsung is currently working on a Windows laptop that is powered by an Exynos processor for notebooks rather than smartphones. This new hardware will, the leak claims, result in ‘extraordinary’ battery efficiency and performance.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this claim, but it does come with a new timeline: the second half of this year, months later than the April Unpacked announcement some were expecting. When the time arrives, the report claims, Samsung will reveal a ‘premium’ Exynos product that will be suitable for both laptops and smartphones.

As with the previous set of leaks, this new report goes on to claim that Samsung’s upcoming chipset will include graphics from AMD. Assuming the rumors pan out, Samsung’s laptop would be the first modern Windows model powered by hardware made by the same manufacturer.

Though there are laptops made without processors from AMD and Intel, they’re powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets. Samsung is uniquely positioned to challenge these existing options with its own Exynos chips, pulling off something similar to what we’ve seen from Apple with its M1-powered MacBook offerings.