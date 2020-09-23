Samsung TV Plus streaming app comes to some Galaxy phones

It’s no secret that Samsung wants to build its own empire that encompasses nearly every aspect of modern life. With its hands inside the consumer electronics cookie jar, it is almost close to achieving that dream but falls a bit short when it comes to the content for some of those devices. It doesn’t have its own entertainment arm yet, unlike Sony or Apple, but its Samsung TV Plus is as close it has gotten. Now that streaming service is coming to its smartphones but you will need one of the company’s most recent and most expensive to get it.

Samsung hasn’t exactly been successful in creating an ecosystem, let alone a market, for digital content. Its Milk Music was a terrible flop and even its own app store offers few reasons to visit save for a very small number of exclusives. The way it has worded its most recent announcement, Samsung would have you believe that it finally struck gold with Samsung TV Plus, which is why it’s confident enough to break it out into mobile.

The video streaming market is already congested and fiercely competitive but, in typical Samsung fashion, the tech giant believes that its ad-supported free service has what it takes to beat them all. THat may be true if you’re all in on Samsung, or at least if you have Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 or premium Samsung Galaxy phones from 2019 and later. The latter only covers the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Note 20 and all their variants.

If you do have those phones, you’ll be able to get access to free servings of content from over 135 channels, according to Samsung. That collection covers a wide range of content, from TV series to free movies to kid-appropriate content for the young ones. Of course, there’s also news from CBSN, Cheddar, FOX NewsNOW, Bloomberg TV+ UHD, and more.

Of course, these are also available on other streaming services, which pretty much makes the Samsung TV Plus proposition moot for many users. If, however, you have never signed up for any of those services, then having a free selection might not hurt, provided you’re fine with all the ads that come with it.