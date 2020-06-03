Samsung Hand Wash smartwatch app helps you form a healthy habit

Hand washing has always been an important way to prevent the spread of viruses, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, getting into a hand washing routine is more important than ever. Creating and then sticking to a new routine, however, can be easier said than done, so Samsung has created a new hand washing app for Galaxy Watch and Gear owners that will help them do just that.

Called simply Hand Wash, this new app is available in the Galaxy Store for the Gear S3, Gear Sport, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It’s straightforward in its functionality, as it allows users to set reminders and alarms for hand washing at regular intervals. For instance, users can set the app to remind them to wash their hands every two or three hours, which in turn will play alarms on that schedule.

When it comes to hand washing, it isn’t just the frequency that’s important. The length of time you spend washing your hands is also important, so when the app tells you that it’s time to head to the sink, it’ll also surface a countdown timer you can use to know you’ve washed your hands thoroughly.

The countdown will run for a total of 25 seconds; 5 seconds to turn on the water and grab the soap, and then 20 seconds to scrub. The app will also show you how long it’s been since your last hand wash, allow you to log “unscheduled” washes – after eating or using the restroom, for instance – and track your hand washing habits for each day to show you a weekly average.

So, if you’re having an issue sticking to a hand washing schedule and you’ve got one of the smartwatches listed above handy, maybe you should give this app a try. You can find it by searching the Galaxy Store for “Hand Wash,” and if you need a step-by-step guide on how you effectively wash your hands, check the graphic above.