Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G S Pen Pro support all but confirmed by FCC

The anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will, by all accounts, feature support for Samsung’s upcoming S Pen Pro accessory. Though Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed this support, multiple leaks have surfaced claiming as much and now we have the closest thing to confirmation so far: official documents published by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In January, Samsung introduced the S Pen Pro, a larger version of its S Pen that also offers Bluetooth-powered features like controlling audio playback and using the pen as a remote shutter for a Galaxy phone’s camera. The larger size will make the S Pen Pro more comfortable to hold and use, but of course, the downside is that it won’t tuck neatly into one’s phone.

Though it’s not yet clear whether future Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G owners will need to purchase the S Pen Pro as an optional accessory, it does seem clear at this point that the model will support the larger stylus. That’s based on the S Pen Pro’s appearance at the FCC, which has published documents revealing this stylus will be compatible with the upcoming foldable in addition to a number of other devices.

That’s not terribly surprising given the other devices that’ll support the S Pen Pro and Samsung’s general all-in focus on the stylus as a mobile device accessory. Assuming things go as anticipated, the next foldable Galaxy in Samsung’s lineup will be introduced in August during the company’s Unpacked event, though the precise date is unclear still.

The S Pen Pro will be compatible with all of the devices that support the S Pen, assuming they are One UI 3.1. However, the Bluetooth-powered “air actions” will only work on select devices that get the One UI update, including the Note 10 and 20, S21 Ultra, Tab S7, and more.