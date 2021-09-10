Samsung Galaxy Watch4 limited edition bands are vegan and sustainable

Samsung has introduced a limited edition line of sustainable smartwatch bands in partnership with fashion company Sami Miró, the company announced on Friday. The new watchbands are available for the Galaxy Watch4 model, offering consumers a more environmentally-friendly option for wearing and displaying their smartwatch.

The new Galaxy Watch4 x Sami Miró Vintage collection features half a dozen watchbands and three complimentary watch faces, according to Samsung, which says the watchbands are made with “sustainably sourced materials.” One of those materials is recycled apple peel skin, according to the company.

According to Samsung, the Midnight Black and Stratus Sky watchbands offer a transition from day to night for looks that match your outfits. These watchbands are said to look like leather despite being made from vegan materials. The Earth Sunrise, Aurora Night, Cloud Navy, and Dawn Atlas bands, meanwhile, are made from non-toxic TPU material.

All six watchbands can be recycled when their lifespan ends, Samsung says, noting that none of the bands feature plasticizers or DMF residue. The three companion watch faces, meanwhile, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free. The watchbands are available now with a starting price of $39.99.

In a statement about new products, the fashion company’s founder Sami Miró said: