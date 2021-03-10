Samsung Awesome Unpacked event confirmed with Galaxy A series the likely star

Just several weeks after revealing and launching the Galaxy S21 line, Samsung today announced another event for later this month. Dubbed Galaxy Awesome Unpacked, this event might subvert our expectations a little bit, because while we’d usually expect Samsung to only host events to reveal flagship devices, that probably isn’t what it will do here. Instead, this event could be entirely focused on mid-range devices, which don’t usually get big reveals.

While Samsung’s announcement today doesn’t give a whole lot away, it seems likely that we’re going to get reveals of the Galaxy A52 and A72 at Galaxy Awesome Unpacked. Not only have both of the phones been leaked in recent weeks, but the announcement on Samsung’s press site is tagged with a “Galaxy A” hashtag, more or less confirming that the series will be the topic of the day.

The Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will be taking place on March 17th at 10 AM EDT. You’ll be able to watch it over on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, where the event will be livestreamed. Aside from announcements for the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 devices, we aren’t sure what to expect, and in fact it’s possible that those two phones are the only things Samsung has on the docket.

Even just the existence of this event shows how important mid-range devices are becoming to Samsung. While flagships tend to get the most attention here just because of the way they’re revealed, those mid-range devices have the potential to be the backbone of Samsung’s business in many regions around the world. Not just in developing nations, either, but even here in the US where many people are looking to save money by opting for a phone that covers their needs but doesn’t necessarily come with all the bells and whistles.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what Samsung announces on the 17th, but it seems safe to assume that the next phones in the Galaxy A line will be on display. We’ll be covering the event as it happens here at SlashGear, so be sure to check back with us next week for all you need to know about Galaxy Awesome Unpacked.