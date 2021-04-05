Samsung and Adidas team on very special Galaxy Buds Pro – but you can’t have them

Samsung today announced that it’s partnering with Adidas to offer a new, somewhat eco-friendly pair of special edition Galaxy Buds Pro. The Galaxy Buds Pro will be offered in a new package called the “Galaxy Buds Pro with Adidas Originals Special Pack,” and that pack will offer more aside from just the wireless earbuds. Users will also get a wireless charging case in the shape of an Adidas Originals snapback, along with a coupon for a pair of Stan Smith sneakers.

Unfortunately, those of us here in the United States probably aren’t going to get the chance to buy this Adidas Originals Special Pack anytime soon, as it’s only been announced for South Korea so far. The Galaxy Buds Pro, charging case, and coupon come in packaging designed to look like an Adidas Originals shoe box that features green stripes.

The snapback charging case, Samsung says, is made using recycled plastic, while the Galaxy Buds Pro are made using 20% post-consumer recycled material, so that’s what Samsung is referring to when it says this is an eco-friendly offering. The Buds themselves are available in their usual three colors – Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet – so unfortunately it looks like we aren’t getting a color scheme that matches the Adidas Originals green and white.

The coupon included in this package will allow owners to purchase a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, but we’re not sure if there are any discounts associated with it. Connecting the Galaxy Buds Pro to your phone will unlock Adidas Originals themes for the lock screen, icons, messages, and phone app, but unfortunately, we didn’t get a look at any of those in Samsung’s announcement today.

This Adidas Originals Special Pack will be launching in South Korea on April 7th, and it sounds like they’ll be exceedingly rare, as only 6,000 units are being produced. They’ll cost KRW 279,000 (around $247) and they’ll be going live at 7:30 PM on both Samsung’s website and Kakao Shopping Live, so if you’re going to try to snag a unit for yourself, good luck.