Samsung adds its own podcast player to Galaxy phones

Samsung Free, the app that used to be known as Samsung Daily, has added a podcast player so that Galaxy users can access their favorite audio shows in the same app they use to browse news and more. This is the first time Samsung has offered a pre-installed podcast app on its phone, though it’s not surprising it decided to add this functionality given podcasts’ wild popularity at the moment.

If you have a Galaxy smartphone, you can swipe right on the home screen to open the Samsung Free app. After accepting the privacy policy prompt, you’ll have three tab options to choose from: Watch, Play, and Read. The Watch category provides access to Samsung TV Plus, while the Read category is for news and the Play category is for apps.

If you have one of the latest Samsung flagship Galaxy devices, including the Note 10/20, S10, S20, and S21, you’ll get a Samsung Free update in the near future that adds a podcast player, too. Once it arrives, you’ll see ‘Listen’ added to the aforementioned menu.

Once you’re logged into your Samsung account, you’ll be able to listen to supported podcasts, including a selection of comedy, true crime, news, and sports offerings. It’s unclear how many shows will be available through the new feature initially and whether Samsung plans to expand this product in any significant way.

Of course, there’s no shortage of third-party podcast apps for Android users, and there’s a good chance you already have a different product that you enjoy using. Only time will tell whether Samsung’s podcast player will have the features users have come to expect, including offline downloads.