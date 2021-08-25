Saints Row reboot release date confirmed in ridiculous reveal trailer

Late last week, Volition started teasing a Saints Row reboot. Last week’s tease didn’t reveal much of anything about the game outside of saying that the reboot would be included in Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live event. We’re in the midst of that event right now, and the reveal of this Saints Row reboot was actually the announcement that opened the show.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see any gameplay from the new Saints Row – which seems to be simply titled “Saints Row” – but we did get a zany reveal trailer. The game will apparently follow a crew of four people who are just getting their criminal empire ambitions going in a new city. The reveal trailer shows us the group of up-and-coming criminals stealing some high-tech weaponry from a more established gang in a particularly ridiculous fashion.

While the trailer offered plenty of nonsense, it wasn’t quite as in-your-face as previous games in the series. Still, we’re guessing that the reboot will keep the Saints Row series’ trademark over-the-top action, and we’re looking forward to seeing some gameplay footage.

Rather surprisingly, today’s reveal also came with a release date announcement. Saints Row will be out on February 25th, 2022, and it seems this will be a cross-generation title, launching for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

This reboot announcement is a long time coming, as the Saints Row series has been rather silent in recent years. While we’ve seen some remasters and re-releases, the last true-to-form Saints Row release was 2015’s Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, which was a standalone expansion for Saints Row 4. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for some actual gameplay footage from Saints Row, so stay tuned for more.