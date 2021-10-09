Rumors suggest a price increase for the 2022 Bronco Sport

An order guide recently surfaced showing the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport would get a slight price increase. According to the leaked order guide, the 2022 Bronco Sport will increase by $575 compared to the 2021 model. For 2022, the entry-level Bronco Sport starts at $28,760, including the $1495 destination fee.

That’s a modest $50 price increase for the entry-level model. However, for Bronco Sport shoppers looking for higher-level trims, the price increases will be more expensive. For 2022, the Big Bend edition starts at $30,320, which is a $105 price increase.

The Outer Banks model will start at $34,570, representing a $215 increase compared to this year. Sitting at the top of the range, the Badlands trim increases to an MSRP of $35,430. That is $575 higher than the model currently costs.

These price increases come on top of price increases in June. The June price increase added $540 to the previous starting price for the Badlands model. The only justification Ford gave for the price increase was that it was responding to market conditions.

Bronco fans looking for these vehicles are not only fighting increases in MSRP, but they’re also fighting greedy dealers adding market adjustments to the price. Some Bronco Sport models have been seen with dealer markups adding an additional $10,000 to the sticker price. Couple the dealer markups with limited selection, and many people looking for a family-friendly off-road capable vehicle are going elsewhere.

A main competitor for the Bronco Sport is the Jeep Wrangler, among other vehicles. While dealers are marking up the prices of Broncos shoppers are lucky enough to find on showrooms, Jeep is discounting many of its SUVs.