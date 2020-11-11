Roku OS 9.4 brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some devices

Home entertainment company Roku has announced the release of Roku OS 9.4, the latest version of its software. This update is primarily centered around Apple users, bringing support for both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to certain Roku models, but it also has a few things to offer everyone else, including the Live TV Channel Guide.

The most important part of this update for many Roku device owners will be the addition of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support — but you’ll only get them if you have one of the supported devices:

– Roku Smart Soundbar

– Roku Ultra

– Roku Streambar

– Roku Streaming Stick+

– Roku Premiere

The company says support will be rolling out to its 4K Roku TVs, as well, ‘in coming days.’ Once it arrives, Apple device owners will be able to easily stream content from their iPhone, iPad, or MacBook using AirPlay 2. The HomeKit support, meanwhile, brings Roku control to these Apple devices in addition to the Apple Watch and HomePod speakers.

Not an Apple user? Roku OS 9.4 is also adding the aforementioned Live TV Channel Guide for its smart TV users, as well as new Surround Level Control for the Multi-Channel Audio experience, unspecified ‘performance enhancements,’ Theme Pack updates, and new ‘helpful hints’ pertaining to Roku Voice.