Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game teaser puts Superman in the crosshairs

It looks like Rocksteady is almost ready to reveal its next superhero game. The developer behind most of the games in the Batman: Arkham series is teasing a new title centered around the Suicide Squad, and while we won’t learn additional details for a couple of weeks yet, the teaser that was shared today is sparking a lot of conversation.

That’s because the teaser doesn’t focus on any of the members of the Suicide Squad, but rather Superman. The teaser depicts Superman with a Suicide Squad target on his head, which suggests that the band of misfits will be going to war with at least The Man of Steel. Previous leaks have suggested this game will center around a conflict between the Suicide Squad and the Justice League, which Superman leads alongside Batman and Wonder Woman, so this teaser definitely fits the bill in that case.

But wait: if we look closer, we see that Superman may not be feeling himself. Superman is shown with cracked skin on his face and glowing eyes, which might mean that he’s been corrupted somehow prior to this confrontation with the Suicide Squad. Games like NetherRealm’s Injustice series have depicted Superman as the villain before, so there’s definitely a precedent for games where Superman needs to be reined in by his fellow superhumans.

Whatever the game entails, this is certainly an interesting teaser that has people talking. The game will apparently be getting a full reveal on August 22nd, which is when DC’s Fandome event is slated to begin. At the very least, we’ll hopefully get a full reveal trailer, but maybe if we’re lucky we’ll also get to see some gameplay footage and learn about which Suicide Squad members we’ll get to play as.

This Suicide Squad game is potentially a big deal, because the last game Rocksteady put its name on was 2016’s Batman: Arkham VR. If there’s a company best suited to making a compelling Suicide Squad game, it’s probably Rocksteady considering its extensive history with the Dark Knight, so we’ll look forward to more information about this title.