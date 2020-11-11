Rocket League Xbox Series X and PS5 upgrades detailed

As we dive into the next generation of gaming this week, there are a number of games that are getting next-gen upgrades. We’re learning that Rocket League is one of those games, with developer Psyonix revealing the upgrades that are on the way both for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. If Rocket League is one of the games in your rotation and you’re planning on picking up one of these new consoles, you’ll definitely want to have a look at the list of upgrades on the way.

These next-gen upgrades were detailed in a blog post to the Rocket League website. It’s important to note that while Rocket League will be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 from the start, most of these upgrades won’t be available right away. Players will see “significantly faster load times and improved splitscreen performance on all new consoles” right away, while the rest of the upgrades will come in a patch that’s launching by the end of the year.

On Xbox Series X, the game will run at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second in HDR right out of the gate. In the update that’s arriving later this year, we’ll see the addition of a “Video Quality” setting that lets players choose between “Quality” and “Performance” modes. In Quality mode, graphics with say at 4K60 with HDR, though Psyonix notes that for those using a 1080p display, “the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K.”

In Performance mode, resolution takes a hit to 2688 x 1512, but runs at 120 FPS with HDR. Obviously, you’ll need at 120Hz display to take advantage of that improved frame rate, so keep that in mind. On Xbox Series S, the game will be running at 1080p60 in HDR right away, with similar Quality and Performance graphics options shipping later this year – Quality will keep graphics at 1080p60 with HDR, while Performance will drop resolution to 1344 x 756 to boost framerate to 120 FPS.

On PlayStation 5, we apparently won’t be seeing those same graphics settings, with the game simply running at 4K60 with HDR at launch and nothing seemingly planned for later this year. You can hit the link above for more information, but regardless of whether your choice is Xbox Series X or PS5, it looks like you can expect 4K60 gaming out of Rocket League.