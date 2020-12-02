Rocket League season 2 dated with a new car and arena in tow

Earlier this year, Rocket League entered a new era five years after it originally launched. After Epic Games purchased developer Psyonix, it was revealed that Rocket League was going free-to-play. The game also left Steam and took up residence on the Epic Games Store with this free-to-play shift, so Rocket League has gone through a fairly dramatic change throughout 2020.

With this transition to free-to-play, Rocket League has also implemented seasons like many other free-to-play games have. The first season is coming to a close, and now Psyonix has announced that season 2 will be kicking off on December 9th. It’ll be going live with a new car – the R3MX – that can be unlocked through season 2’s Rocket Pass.

Also new this season are Player Anthems that are played in the arena whenever players score a goal. Player Anthems can be unlocked by leveling up both the free and premium tracks in the Rocket Pass, buying them outright from the shop, or earning them by completing challenges, and in season 2, Psyonix will give players five Anthems for free: “Angel Wings” by Mike Ault feat. Avianna Acid, “Flying Forever” by Mike Ault feat. Morgan Perry, “I Can Be” by Mike Ault feat. Crysta, “Love Thru the Night” by Mike Ault, and “We Speak Chinese” by Mike Ault and Abandoned Carnival.

There’s also a new arena shipping along with the update, and of course, a new competitive season will kick off as well. Just as in the first season, there will be 70 tiers in the premium Rocket Pass for season 2, along with Pro Tiers to level through once you hit level 70. To see everything that’s included in the season 2 Rocket Pass, you can check out the Rocket League website.

So, there you have it: a new season is about to go live in Rocket League. It’ll be starting on December 9th and run through March 31st, giving you a hair under four months to rise through the competitive rankings and progress through your Rocket Pass.