Rivian is in talks for a UK factory

Of all the start-up electric vehicle manufacturers, one of the most anticipated is Rivian. The company has shown off very interesting and appealing SUV and truck models so far that are completely electric. Rivian is backed by Amazon and Ford, among others. A new report is circulating claiming that the electric vehicle maker is in talks with ministers in the UK to build a factory there.

If the talks work out, it would be the first Rivian factory outside of the US. The report also indicates that the site of the factory in the UK would be near Bristol. According to the report, Rivian and ministers in the UK government have been in secret negotiations for weeks for the construction of the new plant.

Reports indicate that the talks aren’t in an advanced state at this time. Building the factory in the UK isn’t guaranteed at this time. Other European nations are also in consideration, including Germany and the Netherlands. Whichever country is ultimately chosen, likely depending on tax breaks, among other items. The investment in the new plant would be worth more than £1 billion.

Rivian has been busy raising money, recently raising another $2.5 billion from investors earlier in the month. The total the company has raised since 2019 is $10.5 billion. Rivian currently plans to begin deliveries of its R1T electric truck this fall. The electric truck is expected to begin selling for $67,500.

It’s worth noting that Rivian has experienced unexpected delays in the past, and it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for the vehicles to be delayed again. The current talks with ministers in the UK are focused on a manufacturing facility for the vehicles themselves rather than batteries. However, sources claiming to be familiar with negotiations have said they are fluid and could shift towards a battery manufacturing facility.