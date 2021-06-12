Ringbrothers 1970 Chevy Blazer is incredible

Ringbrothers have been making highly customized classic vehicles filled with modern parts for a long time. Typically the vehicles are made for well-to-do buyers on commission or sold and six-figure prices. Recently, Ringbrothers created a one-of-a-kind 1970 Chevrolet Blazer for a contest being held at Omaze.

The vehicle is being given away as part of a contest benefit Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization helping to mobilize veterans to continue their service by helping people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters. The vehicle is a 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer that Ringbrothers says has been modified inside and out. Under the hood is a new Chevrolet LS3 engine making 430 horsepower.

The truck is fitted with a custom Flowmaster exhaust system, and it also uses a set of custom HRE forged wheels with General Grabber all-train tires. The suspension is customize using QA1 components, giving it a comfortable ride on or off the road. Ringbrothers replace the original hardtop with a bikini soft top and a custom roll bar for additional safety in the event of an accident.

The Blazer was repainted in a fresh coat of paint called “Growler Green” from BASF. It’s a very dark, almost military-looking color. Other customizations include a new hood with a raised cowl, presumably to clear the larger engine under the hood. Ringbrothers also replaced most of the switchgear, including the door handles, with billet aluminum parts. The interior is completely custom and was done by Upholstery Unlimited and features leather seats, door panels, dash pads, side panels, console, and soft top.

It doesn’t appear that there is a top at all for the vehicle’s rear, meaning it’s a fair weather driver only. This isn’t the first Blazer that Ringbrothers has worked on. The team says that each Blazer they build is completely unique from any previous vehicles.