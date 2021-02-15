Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 leak suggests big upgrades coming

Although it is still mired in privacy controversy, Amazon’s Ring video doorbells remain one of the most popular brands in that specific market. It’s so popular that there are almost a dozen models just for the video doorbell alone. Of course, there’s always room for one more and Best Buy accidentally revealed one that’s coming in over a month, bringing a much-needed upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with features that seem to be opportune for today’s health situation.

The Ring Pro is the brand’s high-end video doorbell but it has unfortunately got left behind by its peers and rivals. The upcoming upgrade, then, brings it up-to-date with some of the latest trends in smart home security, including one that could help keep owners, visitors, and couriers safe from diseases, including the dreaded COVID-19 coronavirus.

Best Buy was gracious enough to let a few keen-eyed customers get a peek of the product page for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. That listing was unsurprisingly taken down but not before screenshots saved its contents for posterity. It notes one major upgrade is the bump of the resolution from plain old 1080p to 1536p, with the extra pixels used to expand the view from Head to Toe, possibly also including any packages in its field of vision.

The feature bullet points also mention “3D motion detection”, which sounds almost like a no-touch trigger for the doorbell. This could be Ring’s version of Arlo’s Touchless Video Doorbell announced at CES 2021 last month. This feature could help reduce the risk of exposure and transfer of harmful microorganisms and viruses.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will also come with built-in Alexa greetings, a feature that was just rolled out to the first Ring Pro recently. Unfortunately, it seems that Ring will be keeping the $250 price tag for its Pro video doorbell, though we will know soon enough if the March 31st date noted on the product page is accurate.