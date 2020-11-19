RHA TrueControl ANC true wireless earbuds arrive with premium features

RHA has launched TrueControl ANC, a new pair of true wireless earbuds that pack a number of premium features, including active noise cancellation and wireless charging. The earbuds are targeted at users who want high-quality earbuds without the cable tether, ones that can be used in a variety of environments.

The RHA TrueControl ANC earbuds feature active noise cancellation with user-controlled adjustments for different ambient environments. Someone who is, for example, walking near the road can turn off the ANC in order to hear nearby cars. In other situations, the ANC can simply be reduced to let a bit of ambient noise in.

In addition to ANC control, the TrueControl ANC companion app features EQ customization, including several presets like ‘energy,’ ‘vocal,’ and ‘warm.’ The app likewise features audio control and shows the battery life for both earpieces. Lost earbuds can be found using the app, too.

According to RHA, users can expect five hours of playback with ANC per charge from the earpieces; the included charging case adds another 15 hours on top of it. The case is made from anodized aluminum for durability without excessive weight.

TrueControl ANC features 6mm custom drivers, Qualcomm cVc for voice quality optimization, aptX and digital assistant support, a tap-to-pause feature for quickly pausing audio playback, an IPX4 water-resistant design, and the model can be charged using a wireless charging pad.

The RHA TrueControl ANC true wireless earbuds are available to pre-order now for $299.95 USD.