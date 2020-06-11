Resident Evil 8 ‘Village’ revealed for PS5: Here’s what we know

Sony’s PlayStation 5 unveiling event today included the trailers for a number of games, one of which is the anticipated eighth Resident Evil installment, one called Resident Evil Village. The “village” in the title is meant to symbolize the game’s rank in the series by subtly using Roman numerals (VIllage). Along with a relatively long look at the game, we also know when the title will drop.

The latest Resident Evil game from Capcom will be released next year, according to Sony, and it’ll obviously be available for the PlayStation 5 console. This is a sequel to Resident Evil 7 bioharzard, bringing first-person gameplay with character Ethan Winters in the lead. The trailer reveals that character Chris Radfield will return for this title.

The setting is some snowy location with an aging village, hence the name; it appears mostly abandoned, but with at least one paranoid elderly resident living in fear of something. The monster makes its appearance at the end of the trailer — we can’t exactly pinpoint what it is, but it seems to be a bit canine in nature.

In a blog post from Capcom following the game’s unveiling, the company said that its new horror survival game will feature ‘ultra-realistic environments and characters’ thanks to the company’s RE Engine — details that Capcom was sure to include in its trailer. The company is ultimately promising fans a ‘next-gen experience.’

The official Capcom description of the game reads:

Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters traveled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation house behind them. Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village.

Resident Evil Village will be released for the PlayStation 5 in 2021.