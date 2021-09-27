Resident Evil 4 VR release date is just in time for Halloween

It’s been a while since we last received an update on Resident Evil 4 VR, but today we got a big one. Not only did we get a new trailer for the game, but we also got a release date. As it turns out, release day is coming up pretty fast, so those who own an Oculus Quest 2 don’t have much longer to get their hands on it.

In fact, IGN reports today that Resident Evil 4 VR will be out on October 21st, 2021 – just in time for Halloween. Unfortunately, Resident Evil 4 VR is exclusive not just to the Oculus ecosystem, but to the Oculus Quest 2, so if you don’t have one of those VR headsets on hand, you’re going to have to sit this one out.

At the moment, there’s no indication if this is a timed exclusivity deal or if Resident Evil 4 VR will be exclusive to Oculus Quest 2 now and forever. At launch, at least, Oculus Quest 2 will be your only ticket to a ride on the Resident Evil 4 VR train.

While that exclusivity will undoubtedly disappoint many, we also received a new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR today. Obviously, Resident Evil 4 VR looks quite a bit different from how we all remember the original Resident Evil 4, with IGN saying that the game supports both “full-motion movement and teleportation travel.” Players will even be to draw their weapons and items from holsters on their virtual bodies, and as the trailer shows us, some of the puzzles in the game have been revamped specifically for VR.

If nothing else, Resident Evil 4 VR should make for a unique revisit to one of the most popular Resident Evil games ever released. Look for it to land on Oculus Quest 2 headsets on October 21st, 2021.