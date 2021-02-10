Report claims Apple and TSMC are teaming to build micro OLED displays

A report is making the rounds that claims Apple is partnering with TSMC to develop micro- OLED displays specifically to be used in upcoming augmented reality devices. Apple currently works with TSMC on multiple fronts. Specifically, TSMC is the sole supplier of processors for the iPhone.

Apple and other companies looking at the augmented reality market are focusing on micro OLED displays because they are much thinner, smaller, and use less power than other screen technologies. Those benefits make them much more suitable for use in wearable AR devices. The report indicates the displays are less than one-inch in size.

This report is not the first time Apple has been said to have augmented reality glasses in the works. Apple’s AR glasses are reportedly codenamed N421. Last month, a report from another source claimed that Apple was still working on the underlying technology for the AR glasses. That report claimed that the finished product was still several years away.

Reports also indicated that Apple is aiming at launching the AR device as early as 2023. Apple and TSMC are reportedly currently in the trial production stage for the micro OLEDs. The screens are believed to be several years away from mass production. There are ready augmented and virtual reality headsets on the market. It’s common for Apple to wait to launch new products in a segment. It’s rarely first in new segments today.

While Apple is rarely the first to market, it tends to field one of the most successful products in any given segment. Neither Apple nor TSMC has offered comments on the report.