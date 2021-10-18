Reddit teams with Adobe to launch its first live competition show

Social media platform Reddit has teamed up with Adobe to launch its first live series, a comedy and competition show that revolves around the popular subreddit /r/photoshopbattles. The streaming series tasks participants with using Photoshop to compete in “Photoshop battles” in hour-long episodes, which will also feature celebrities and comedians for commentary.

Reddit has gradually expanded from its simplistic early days to roll out a number of social media features, including more robust user profiles with support for avatars and bios, plus more social engagement tools like rewards. As well, the company now has a live video broadcasting platform call RPAN and it just launched a new tool called Predictions for betting tokens on live events.

The latest announcement revolves around Photoshop Battles Live, the first live series launched by the company. Patti Harrison will host the series, which will feature five hour-long episodes over the course of five days. Reddit has tapped a number of personalities to join the show for commentary and humor, including Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery, Trixie Mattel, and others.

The show comes from Bunim/Murray Productions and Shareability with Adobe serving as a sponsor. Reddit will host the series on a dedicated subreddit called /r/PsBattlesLive where mods will post images that users are tasked with editing. The PsBattles Live show will bring attention to the most notable creations, while users will get to vote on their favorites.

What’s in it for participants? Internet glory, points, and community awards, according to Reddit. PsBattles Live kicked off at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET today, October 18, and each new episode will be aired from 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET over the next few days. It’s unclear which other popular subreddits may get their own streaming shows next.