Reddit Prediction Tournaments feature lets users bet on future events

Reddit’s previously tested Predictions platform is now rolling out as a standard feature, the company has revealed. With Predictions, users can essentially respond to polls with their predictions about various outcomes for future events, doing so in a way that leverages the platform’s token system rather than any sort of real money.

Reddit quietly updated the status of the Predictions feature on its support website, describing the function as “a fun way for Redditors to compete against each other.” The platform lets users predict how a future event will play out, such as who will win the next big sports game, get elected to office, or whether a particular celebrity will take home an award.

Prediction questions can be made by the moderators of various subreddits; the users who follow the subreddits can then submit their predictions in a poll-like fashion. Users are given 1,000 tokens for use in Predictions with the choice of how many they want to wager on their best guess.

The mods then announce who won the tournament, with winners getting their tokens back, as well as a higher place on the leaderboard. As expected, the Prediction platform facilitates Reddit’s existing chat and commenting functions for community discussions about the events.

Communities that get access to the Predictions feature will show a tab by the same name at the top of the subreddit. Some of the subreddits that already have access to the feature include /r/movies, /r/CryptoCurrency, and /r/soccer. The 1,000 tokens refresh for each tournament; there are no actual money transactions involved.