Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition goes beyond gaming with serious hardware

The Razer Blade laptop has traditionally been targeted toward people looking for a gaming laptop, but today, we’re seeing Razer shift gears and target those who need a workhorse. The company today unveiled the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition, which comes packing a lot of high-end hardware to become a mobile workstation. Of course, it’ll also handle gaming, but those who are looking to primarily game will probably find that the Studio Edition is a bit overkill for what they need.

That’s because the Studio Edition comes equipped with an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU and up to a 10th-gen Core i7-10875H. Users also have the option of downgrading to a Core i7-9750H, but that seems to be the only thing about the Blade Studio that can be customized. Regardless of the CPU you opt for, the Blade Studio will come outfitted with a 15.6-inch OLED 4K touch display running at 60Hz.

Razer boasts that the display “covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space” and has a response time of 1ms. It’s also been packed behind Gorilla Glass, so the hope is that adds a bit of durability to what winds up being a very expensive laptop.

I/O options on the Razer Blade Studio Edition include a UHS-III SD card reader, three USB-A 3.2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 gen 2 port, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. The laptop supports Windows Hello with the 720p webcam, has 32GB of DDR4-2933MHz RAM, and of course, per-key RGB lighting for the keyboard – this is Razer we’re talking about, after all.

It sounds like a seriously capable machine, but as you’d expect, that capability is going to cost a significant amount of money. The Razer Blade already tends to fall on the premium end of the pricing scale, but for the Core i7-10875H model, you’re looking at price tag of $4,299.99. If that steep price isn’t enough to dissuade you, you can find the Razer Blade 15 Studio over at Razer’s website.