Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart patch delivers a 120Hz treat

A new patch has arrived for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and while the update is mostly comprised of fixes for existing bugs, there are a few notable features. Those who own a 120Hz display should be particularly excited about this update, as it’s bringing the 120Hz display mode back to the game with the promise of smoother frame rates for Rift Apart‘s fidelity mode. This is exciting for sure, but the 120Hz mode may not be exactly what users are expecting.

The patch notes for Rift Apart version 1.002 explain: “Added 120 Hz Display Mode, which reduces input latency when using a compatible display. In this mode, the frame rate target for the Fidelity graphics mode increases to 40 frames per second.” Essentially, this new 120Hz mode can increase the frame rate of fidelity mode a little bit, thereby making gameplay smoother.

In fidelity mode on a 60Hz display, the target frame rate is 30 frames per second because that allows one frame to show every two screen refreshes and results in smooth gameplay without jittering or screen tearing. The same logic applies to boosting the target frame rate to 40 on a 120Hz display, as it allows one frame to show every three refreshes, once again resulting in smooth gameplay.

120Hz display support isn’t the only new feature shipping along with this new Rift Apart update. Insomniac says that it has also added new stickers, along with new color backgrounds for Photo Mode. In addition, players can now disable the Phantom Dash VFX during standard gameplay and in Photo Mode, and a “Skip Cutscenes” option is now bindable to the D-Pad.

There are also several fixes coming along with this update, and more on those can be found over on the Insomniac support site. For the most part, this is a small patch, but those with a 120Hz display will probably like the increased frame rate that’s now available through fidelity mode.