Randall recalls all of its beans in 22 states over serious botulism risk

Randall Foods is recalling all of its beans across 22 states over the potential risk of Clostridium botulinum contamination, which could lead to a serious illness called botulism. The risk is due to ‘manufacturing deviations’ that may have resulted in processing the beans at too low of a temperature.

Botulism is a serious, potentially deadly illness that results from consuming toxins produced by the Clostridium botulinum bacteria. Thankfully, the illness is rare. According to the CDC, botulism can occur when the spores produced by this bacteria are able to grow and produce the toxin.

The type of environments needed for the spores to grow — ones that are low in acid, sugar, salt, and anaerobic in nature — are the same that can be found when foods are fermented or canned incorrectly. Clostridium botulinum toxins attack the body’s nerves, leading to things like muscle paralysis. Emergency medical attention is necessary as botulism can lead to death.

Fortunately, Randall says that it hasn’t received any reports of illnesses linked to this recall. The company is recalling all of its Randall-brand beans sold in nearly two dozen states, including places like New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Texas, and more. The full list of recalled beans, including UPCs and ‘Best By’ dates, can be found on the FDA’s website here.

If you purchased one of the recalled Randall-brand beans listed in the recall notice, the company says you should return it to the place from which it was purchased for a refund. The recall impacts around 1.6 million cases of beans that were distributed from March 1, 2019, to May 15, 2021.