Rambo is armed to the teeth in Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay debut

Mortal Kombat is no stranger to having guest characters from other franchises, and in Mortal Kombat 11 alone, we’ve already seen the Joker, the Terminator, RoboCop, and Spawn. Those are some pretty big names, and in Mortal Kombat 11‘s second Kombat Pack, John Rambo will be joining that list of prestigious guest characters. Rambo was first revealed as a new character earlier this month, and today, we got our first look at how he’ll play.

As you might have already guessed, Rambo has a particularly brutal gameplay style. That’s not just because this is a Mortal Kombat game, but also because he’s entering battle armed to the teeth. Rambo will be wielding his signature survival knife, along with all manner of weaponry, from guns and grenades to a compound bow with explosive arrows.

Just like he does in the movies, he’ll also be using a bunch of traps to do all sorts of horrifying things to his enemies. In addition to seeing some regular gameplay, we also get to see one of Rambo’s fatalities, and it’s suitably savage. Pour one out for old Kabal, because there’s no way he’s walking away from that.

Rambo will be joining Mileena and Rain in Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack 2. Existing owners of the game will be able to purchase Kombat Pack 2 for $14.99, while newcomers to the game will be able to pick up Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, a new version of the game that includes the base game, both Kombat Packs, and the Aftermath expansion.

Both Kombat Pack 2 and Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate will be out on November 17th. NetherRealm also noted today that existing players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get free upgrades to Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and it seems those next-gen versions of the game will be launching on November 17th as well.