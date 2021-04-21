Quibi shows get ‘Roku Originals’ rebrand and will soon be free to stream

Back in January, Roku revealed that it had acquired failed streaming service Quibi for its content. The company returned with an update on the matter today, stating that it will rebrand this acquired content as ‘Roku Originals,’ which it plans to make available on its ‘The Roku Channel’ streaming service. More than 75 Roku Originals are in the pipeline to launch this year.

Roku is best known for its streaming boxes and smart TVs, but it also has its own free ad-supported streaming service called ‘The Roku Channel.’ In its latest update on the Quibi acquisition today, Roku said that it will make its acquired ‘Roku Originals’ available to stream on its free platform in the US, UK, and Canada.

Users can expect more than 75 of these originals to launch on The Roku Channel this year, which will include 12 previously unreleased shows, according to the company. The lineup includes things like unscripted and scripted series, as well as documentaries, joining the thousands of third-party TV shows and movies already available on the ad-supported service.

Despite its name, The Roku Channel is not limited to Roku’s own devices; at this time, the streaming service is available on Roku products, Amazon Fire TV, certain Samsung smart TVs, as well as desktop and mobile devices. Roku promises to reveal additional details next month.

Roku’s VP of Engagement Growth Marketing Sweta Patel said: